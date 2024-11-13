Anzeige
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Bath & Body Works Wins ESG Report of the Year

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Bath & Body Works was recognized by the ESG & Sustainability Awards with the ESG Report of the Year award for its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance report.

The ESG & Sustainability Awards celebrate outstanding ESG performance and showcase top performers in line with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Bath & Body Works received the ESG Report of the Year award for being the best structured and most informative report of the year. This year's judges noted that the report was beautifully laid out with a clear link to brand and business as well as a wealth of data about Bath & Body Works' ESG performance.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition. At Bath & Body Works, we have ESG champions at every corner of our business and this award is representative of our cross-collaborative efforts," says Jeff King, Bath & Body Works Group Vice President and Head of ESG. "As we continue on this journey towards a more resilient and responsible future, I look forward to sharing our progress with our stakeholders."

As a global leader in home fragrance and personal care, Bath & Body Works is committed to its ESG progress, focusing on business growth while weaving sustainability into all business operations.

This award further highlights the brand's continued dedication to transparency as it works to deliver meaningful impact for its people, local communities and the planet.

To learn more about Bath & Body Works' ESG journey and to read the report, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS
Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,870 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 490 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
