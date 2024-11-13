WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $553.39 million, or $0.1132 per share. This compares with $303.04 million, or $0.0624 per share, in last year's third quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.8% to $2.943 billion from $2.136 billion last year.Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): $553.39 Mln. vs. $303.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.1132 vs. $0.0624 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.943 Bln vs. $2.136 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX