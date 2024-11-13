Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 4 to November 8, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
04/11/2024
421,667
58.194235
24,538,588.40
XPAR
04/11/2024
223,248
58.190327
12,990,874.06
CEUX
04/11/2024
40,100
58.191177
2,333,466.20
TQEX
04/11/2024
35,014
58.206259
2,038,033.97
AQEU
05/11/2024
404,325
58.180369
23,523,777.55
XPAR
05/11/2024
238,417
58.173505
13,869,552.44
CEUX
05/11/2024
39,058
58.197556
2,273,080.15
TQEX
05/11/2024
34,173
58.190485
1,988,543.44
AQEU
06/11/2024
474,199
57.779022
27,398,754.58
XPAR
06/11/2024
204,134
57.972596
11,834,177.84
CEUX
06/11/2024
34,054
57.837438
1,969,596.11
TQEX
06/11/2024
31,088
57.817926
1,797,443.67
AQEU
07/11/2024
434,713
57.981034
25,205,109.19
XPAR
07/11/2024
239,291
57.983691
13,874,975.43
CEUX
07/11/2024
36,992
57.979559
2,144,779.85
TQEX
07/11/2024
30,615
57.981943
1,775,117.17
AQEU
08/11/2024
435,513
57.286079
24,948,832.18
XPAR
08/11/2024
240,000
57.318419
13,756,420.49
CEUX
08/11/2024
40,000
57.268938
2,290,757.50
TQEX
08/11/2024
35,000
57.256204
2,003,967.14
AQEU
Total
3,671,601
57.891870
212,555,847.36
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
