In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 4 to November 8, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 04/11/2024 421,667 58.194235 24,538,588.40 XPAR 04/11/2024 223,248 58.190327 12,990,874.06 CEUX 04/11/2024 40,100 58.191177 2,333,466.20 TQEX 04/11/2024 35,014 58.206259 2,038,033.97 AQEU 05/11/2024 404,325 58.180369 23,523,777.55 XPAR 05/11/2024 238,417 58.173505 13,869,552.44 CEUX 05/11/2024 39,058 58.197556 2,273,080.15 TQEX 05/11/2024 34,173 58.190485 1,988,543.44 AQEU 06/11/2024 474,199 57.779022 27,398,754.58 XPAR 06/11/2024 204,134 57.972596 11,834,177.84 CEUX 06/11/2024 34,054 57.837438 1,969,596.11 TQEX 06/11/2024 31,088 57.817926 1,797,443.67 AQEU 07/11/2024 434,713 57.981034 25,205,109.19 XPAR 07/11/2024 239,291 57.983691 13,874,975.43 CEUX 07/11/2024 36,992 57.979559 2,144,779.85 TQEX 07/11/2024 30,615 57.981943 1,775,117.17 AQEU 08/11/2024 435,513 57.286079 24,948,832.18 XPAR 08/11/2024 240,000 57.318419 13,756,420.49 CEUX 08/11/2024 40,000 57.268938 2,290,757.50 TQEX 08/11/2024 35,000 57.256204 2,003,967.14 AQEU Total 3,671,601 57.891870 212,555,847.36

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

