RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement of Series 4 Secured Green Bonds

RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce the successful second tranche closing (the "Second Closing") of its marketed private placement offering (the "Private Placement") of the Series 4 senior secured green bonds of the Company (the "Green Bonds"), as previously announced on July 4, 2024. The first tranche closing of the Private Placement was announced on August 29, 2024.

Pursuant to the Second Closing, the Company issued 1,725 Canadian dollar denominated Green Bonds, with a principal amount of $1,000 per Green Bond for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,725,000 and 140 United States dollar (US$) denominated Green Bonds, with a principal amount of US$1,000 per Green Bond for aggregate gross proceeds of US$140,000.

Together with the initial closing of the Private Placement, and the concurrent non-brokered private placement of Green Bonds that closed on August 29, 2024, the Company has issued an aggregate of 5,879 Canadian dollar denominated Green Bonds for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,879,000 and 340 United States dollar denominated Green Bonds for aggregate gross proceeds of US$340,000.

The Green Bonds have a maturity date of August 29, 2029 and bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable quarterly, and will be senior obligations of the Company secured against the Company's portfolio of royalty and loan investments. The Green Bonds were issued under a supplemental trust indenture dated August 29, 2024 (the "Supplemental Indenture") to the Company's existing green bond trust indenture (the "Indenture") dated August 10, 2020 with Western Pacific Trust Company, as trustee. A copy of the Indenture and the Supplemental Indenture are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Net proceeds from the Green Bonds will be utilized to finance or re-finance renewable and sustainable energy projects that are anticipated to reduce or offset green house gas emissions and assist in mitigating the impact of climate change. The Company has prepared a 2024 Green Bond Framework that is aligned with the International Capital Market Association Green Bond Principles (2021), which framework is available on the Company's website at https://www.reroyalties.com/greenbonds.

Integral Wealth Securities Limited acted as the sole bookrunner and co-lead agent alongside Canaccord Genuity Corp. as co-lead agent (together, the "Agents") for the Private Placement. In connection with the Second Closing, the Company paid the Agents a cash fee of $120,750 and US$9,800 and issued to the Agents an aggregate of 130,550 warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to $0.50 for a period of 36 months from the date of the Second Closing.

The securities issued under the Second Closing are subject to a four-month and one day hold period expiring March 14, 2025 in accordance with securities laws.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offers to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Actor any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. persons or any persons in the United States.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in Canada, United States, Mexico, and Chile. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

