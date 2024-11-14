Infineon Technologies' stock experienced a significant decline, dropping 4.7% to €29.40, despite the semiconductor manufacturer reporting solid quarterly results. The company's revenue slightly decreased to €3.92 billion, but its segment margin of 21.2% exceeded expectations, reflecting the complex market conditions Infineon currently faces.

Strategic Measures Amid Cautious Outlook

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, Infineon adopts a cautious stance, forecasting a moderate revenue decline with segment margins in the mid to high teens. In response to challenging market conditions, the company has initiated a cost-reduction program, including a global workforce reduction of 1,400 positions. Additionally, Infineon plans to decrease investments by 10% to €2.5 billion in the coming year. These strategic moves aim to navigate the current market situation while positioning the company to capitalize on future growth opportunities, particularly in AI server requirements.

