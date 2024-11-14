Germany's leading digital driving school chain, 123fahrschule SE, is making waves in the €3 billion annual driving education market. The company reported a record-breaking revenue of €5.7 million in the third quarter, marking an 8% growth. This surge is attributed to 123fahrschule's innovative approach, which combines traditional driving lessons with cutting-edge e-learning platforms and driving simulators. With over 60 locations nationwide, the company is strategically positioned to address the shortage of driving instructors while enhancing training efficiency.

Ambitious Expansion Plans

Looking ahead to 2025, 123fahrschule aims to boost per-location revenue to €500,000 and expand its presence in major urban centers. The company's growth strategy includes introducing a franchise model for smaller cities and further integrating simulators into driver training. Despite a recent monthly stock price decline of 16.46%, the company's shares have shown a remarkable 49.70% increase year-over-year. Analysts remain optimistic, with price targets ranging from €6 to €7.20 per share, underscoring the potential in 123fahrschule's future-oriented digital strategy.

