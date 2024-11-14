BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at Euro55 million, or Euro1.45 per share. This compares with Euro37 million, or Euro0.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to Euro1.284 billion from Euro1.117 billion last year.Bilfinger SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): Euro55 Mln. vs. Euro37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): Euro1.45 vs. Euro0.98 last year. -Revenue (Q3): Euro1.284 Bln vs. Euro1.117 Bln last year.: Full year revenue guidance: €4.8 to €5.2 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX