Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
Frankfurt
14.11.24
08:07 Uhr
4,425 Euro
-0,060
-1,34 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
14.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, it 
purchased a total of 125,951 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 13/11/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   125,951 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.44 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.57 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.5113

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 214,625,166 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 214,625,166 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
234              4.5300         08:00:13         1J4XA6LM4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
506              4.5300         08:00:13         1J4XA6LM5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,558             4.5650         09:36:45         1J4XA6OBS        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
581              4.5500         10:03:30         1J4XA6OUI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
984              4.5500         10:03:30         1J4XA6OUG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
156              4.5500         10:03:30         1J4XA6OUJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
737              4.5500         10:03:30         1J4XA6OUK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
981              4.5500         10:36:31         1J4XA6PH5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,049             4.5500         10:36:31         1J4XA6PH3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,448             4.5500         10:36:31         1J4XA6PH4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,400             4.5500         10:36:31         1J4XA6PH8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,011             4.5500         10:36:31         1J4XA6PH9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,061             4.5500         10:36:31         1J4XA6PHA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,097             4.5400         11:13:29         1J4XA6Q6C        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,587             4.5400         11:13:29         1J4XA6Q6B        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,562             4.5400         11:13:29         1J4XA6Q6D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,882             4.5400         11:13:29         1J4XA6Q6E        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,616             4.5500         11:14:33         1J4XA6Q83        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,535             4.5400         11:22:39         1J4XA6QDE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
7,312             4.5400         11:22:39         1J4XA6QDD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
7,352             4.5400         11:22:39         1J4XA6QDC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,772             4.5400         11:22:39         1J4XA6QDF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
500              4.5350         11:22:39         1J4XA6QDI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,770             4.5400         11:22:39         1J4XA6QDJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,520             4.5200         11:22:45         1J4XA6QDK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,221             4.5300         11:25:31         1J4XA6QF5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,066             4.5300         11:25:31         1J4XA6QF4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
640              4.5200         11:36:37         1J4XA6QLC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
299              4.5200         11:36:37         1J4XA6QLF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
101              4.5200         11:36:38         1J4XA6QLG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
53              4.5200         11:36:40         1J4XA6QLM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
31              4.5200         11:36:42         1J4XA6QLN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
224              4.5200         11:52:56         1J4XA6QU3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
149              4.5200         11:52:56         1J4XA6QU4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
73              4.5200         11:52:58         1J4XA6QU5        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
