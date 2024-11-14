DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 14-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, it purchased a total of 125,951 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 13/11/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 125,951 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.44 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.57 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.5113

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 214,625,166 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 214,625,166 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 234 4.5300 08:00:13 1J4XA6LM4 Euronext Dublin 506 4.5300 08:00:13 1J4XA6LM5 Euronext Dublin 2,558 4.5650 09:36:45 1J4XA6OBS Euronext Dublin 581 4.5500 10:03:30 1J4XA6OUI Euronext Dublin 984 4.5500 10:03:30 1J4XA6OUG Euronext Dublin 156 4.5500 10:03:30 1J4XA6OUJ Euronext Dublin 737 4.5500 10:03:30 1J4XA6OUK Euronext Dublin 981 4.5500 10:36:31 1J4XA6PH5 Euronext Dublin 1,049 4.5500 10:36:31 1J4XA6PH3 Euronext Dublin 1,448 4.5500 10:36:31 1J4XA6PH4 Euronext Dublin 1,400 4.5500 10:36:31 1J4XA6PH8 Euronext Dublin 1,011 4.5500 10:36:31 1J4XA6PH9 Euronext Dublin 3,061 4.5500 10:36:31 1J4XA6PHA Euronext Dublin 1,097 4.5400 11:13:29 1J4XA6Q6C Euronext Dublin 3,587 4.5400 11:13:29 1J4XA6Q6B Euronext Dublin 2,562 4.5400 11:13:29 1J4XA6Q6D Euronext Dublin 3,882 4.5400 11:13:29 1J4XA6Q6E Euronext Dublin 3,616 4.5500 11:14:33 1J4XA6Q83 Euronext Dublin 5,535 4.5400 11:22:39 1J4XA6QDE Euronext Dublin 7,312 4.5400 11:22:39 1J4XA6QDD Euronext Dublin 7,352 4.5400 11:22:39 1J4XA6QDC Euronext Dublin 1,772 4.5400 11:22:39 1J4XA6QDF Euronext Dublin 500 4.5350 11:22:39 1J4XA6QDI Euronext Dublin 5,770 4.5400 11:22:39 1J4XA6QDJ Euronext Dublin 3,520 4.5200 11:22:45 1J4XA6QDK Euronext Dublin 1,221 4.5300 11:25:31 1J4XA6QF5 Euronext Dublin 3,066 4.5300 11:25:31 1J4XA6QF4 Euronext Dublin 640 4.5200 11:36:37 1J4XA6QLC Euronext Dublin 299 4.5200 11:36:37 1J4XA6QLF Euronext Dublin 101 4.5200 11:36:38 1J4XA6QLG Euronext Dublin 53 4.5200 11:36:40 1J4XA6QLM Euronext Dublin 31 4.5200 11:36:42 1J4XA6QLN Euronext Dublin 224 4.5200 11:52:56 1J4XA6QU3 Euronext Dublin 149 4.5200 11:52:56 1J4XA6QU4 Euronext Dublin 73 4.5200 11:52:58 1J4XA6QU5 Euronext

