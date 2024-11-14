CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 0.6460 against the U.S. dollar, more than a 2-month low of 0.9053 against the Canadian dollar and a 1-week low of 1.6318 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6485, 0.9076 and 1.6286, respectively.Against the yen, the aussie edged down to 100.73 from yesterday's closing value of 100.81.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback, 0.88 against the loonie, 1.65 against the euro and 99.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX