OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The U.S. dollar rose to more than a 1-year high of 1.0534 against the euro and more than a 3-month high of 1.2673 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0563 and 1.2703, respectively.Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback climbed to nearly a 4-month high of 156.15 and 0.8879 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 155.45 and 0.8859, respectively.The greenback advanced to nearly a 4-1/2-year high of 1.4020 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3996,If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.03 against the euro, 1.25 against the pound, 158.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the franc and 1.41 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX