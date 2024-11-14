OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The yen fell to a 2-day low of 198.00 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 197.47.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to nearly 4-month lows of 156.15 and 111.42 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 155.45 and 111.05, respectively.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 164.68 and 175.92 from yesterday's closing quotes of 164.20 and 175.41, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 158.00 against the greenback, 112.00 against the loonie, 199.00 against the pound, 166.00 against the euro and 177.00 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX