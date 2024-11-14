LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported that its first half profit before taxation declined to 53.5 million pounds from 58.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 4.5 pence compared to 4.8 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 61.0 million pounds, up 8.9% from last year. Adjusted basic EPS was 5.3 pence compared to 5.0 pence.For the 26 weeks ended 28 September 2024, revenue was 501.0 million pounds compared to 494.1 million pounds, prior year. Headline Revenue was 498.7 million pounds, an increase of 4.6%.The Group said it is on track to deliver on expectations for the full year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX