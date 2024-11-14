Sports company PUMA has announced its new Vision 2030 sustainability goals, which expand on the strong progress the brand has made.

"With Vision 2030 we have elevated and evolved our current 10FOR25 sustainability goals to achieve impact on a larger scale across our business in climate, circularity and human rights. We are setting the bar higher to stay true to our responsibility to be FOREVER. BETTER. throughout our business, for people and the planet," said Anne-Laure Descours, Chief Sourcing Officer.

PUMA has set new greenhouse gas reduction targets, which were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as aligned with a 1.5-degree scenario. By 2030, PUMA seeks to cut its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 90% (market based) from a 2017 baseline year and has committed to reduce absolute Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from its supply chain and logistics by 33% compared to 2017, while continuing to strive for strong growth.

Additional climate targets for 2030 include increased renewable energy use at PUMA's core suppliers and a focus on increasing the use of less carbon-intensive materials. In 2023, PUMA produced 8 out of 10 products from recycled or certified materials and is well on track to achieve the 9 of 10 target set for 2025.

PUMA has already made strong progress in reducing its greenhouse gas emission over the past years and it announced that it had reached its previous science-based target seven years ahead of schedule. PUMA reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 24% in 2023 (market based) compared to 2022 and had its efforts in decarbonization and climate transparency ranked highly by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in 2023, Fashion Revolution and Financial Times in 2024.

Circularity remains high on the agenda for 2030, including targets to enter more circular business models and to introduce re-sell and repair in selected markets. New material targets for 2030 include using 100% recycled polyester fabric. In Apparel, 30% of the polyester fabric will be Fibre-to-Fibre recycled, while 20% of cotton fabric will also be from recycled sources. The brand plans to invest in next-generation material research options with a focus on footwear and will continue scaling up textile-to-textile recycling. PUMA already announced this year that it had produced millions of replica football jerseys primarily from recycled textile waste through its RE:FIBRE programme.

PUMA's Human Rights targets for 2030 in its own operations include closing the gender pay gap in all countries and fostering diversity, equity and inclusion. Targets focused on Human Rights in the Supply Chain include training 400,000 workers on Human Rights, a progressive salary increase towards a living wage and a zero gender pay gap at core factories by 2030.

For more detailed information on the Vision 2030 targets, please visit https://about.puma.com/en/sustainability.

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

