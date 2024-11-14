Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 09:06 Uhr
Frost & Sullivan Launches FrostAI to Help Organisations Identify and Leverage Growth Opportunities



Accelerating your Transformational Growth Journey: FrostAI's elevated user experience acts as your company's Growth Partner

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan proudly announces the launch of FrostAI, designed to transform the way organisations access and utilise industry insights. FrostAI uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) to allow users to interact with its analytics platform in conversational language, moving beyond traditional keyword limitations. By simply asking questions, users receive precise, in-depth responses along with highlighted source references, making complex data exploration more intuitive and user-friendly.

The addition of FrostAI significantly enhances the value of Frost & Sullivan's analytics platform by making it easier for businesses to uncover actionable insights and capitalise on growth opportunities. With access to comprehensive and continuously updated data spanning from January 2020 to today, users can explore trends, analyse market shifts, and validate potential strategies with exceptional accuracy and depth. FrostAI is built to empower users across all industries and sectors, making it invaluable for companies seeking a strategic edge in an increasingly competitive and transformative landscape.

"This launch marks the next step of our broader initiative to integrate AI-driven technologies into our platform," said Joe Fristensky, Senior Partner and Chief Analytics Officer at Frost & Sullivan. "FrostAI reflects our commitment to innovation and to supporting our clients as they navigate a world where industries are transforming and evolving at an unparalleled pace. By allowing users to ask questions in natural language, FrostAI not only saves time but also makes complex insights more accessible and actionable," he added.

FrostAI is designed for a wide range of applications, including identifying emerging growth opportunities and monitoring disruptive technologies across various sectors. As businesses continue to face transformational changes, from technological advancements to shifting consumer behaviours, Frost AI is positioned to become an essential resource for decision-makers looking to stay ahead of the curve.

This launch marks the beginning of a series of strategic developments from Frost & Sullivan, aimed at providing clients with leading-edge growth solutions to make informed growth investment decisions with enhanced efficiency.

Frost & Sullivan is committed to a future where AI and analytics intersect seamlessly, bringing the power of advanced data science into everyday strategic planning.

To schedule a personalised demo of the FrostAI platform, please contact melissa.silvas@frost.com

Frost & Sullivan, the growth pipeline company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth initiatives. Frost & Sullivan leverages over 60 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from more than 40 offices on six continents.

Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke
Marketing & Communications
Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan
kristina.menzefricke@frost.com
+44 (0)20 331 01228

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-launches-frostai-to-help-organisations-identify-and-leverage-growth-opportunities-302304651.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
