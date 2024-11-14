Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 09:24 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation Unveils Prototype for Revolutionary Germinated Plant Milk Production System

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation has achieved a major milestone in the plant-based milk industry, completing the prototype of its innovative germinated plant milk production equipment. This cutting-edge technology, designed to work seamlessly with Ubiquity's specialized craft from germinating beans and seeds growing system to emulsifying technology, will soon enable consumers to enjoy a highly nutritious, minimally processed milk alternative derived from germinated ingredients.

The Germinated plant milks offer a significant upgrade over traditional plant-based milks by capitalizing on the enhanced nutrient profiles released during germination. These germinated ingredients provide superior nutritional benefits, including increased enzyme activity and bioavailability, making germinated plant milk a nutritious choice for health-conscious consumers.

Unlike conventional plant milk processing, Ubiquity's proprietary germinated plant emulsifying method is optimized to retain maximum nutrients, resulting in a milk that's richer in vitamins, minerals, and natural flavors. The integration of fresh sprouting to emulsifying systems allows for a streamlined production process that delivers fresh, nutrient-dense milk with reduced processing. One more importance, the natural light sweet with creamy texture taste so good.

"With our organic plant-germinating-emulsifying system, Ubiquity is bringing a comprehensive solution to the plant-based milk market," said Michael Lai, CEO of Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation. "This holistic approach-from germination to emulsification-enables us to create a high-quality product that's truly setting a new benchmark in nutrition, freshness, and sustainability." This germinated plant milks are ready for soy/black/red beans, chickpea, peanut, almond, oat and buck wheat growing to milk. The systems can be as small of 100 litters or large 100 tons per hour from Ubiquity's germinating facility.

Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation is set to launch this advanced "growing plant germinating-emulsifying system" soon, opening doors to new possibilities for everyone, households, restaurants, and institutions that value premium, plant-based nutrition.

For further information, please contact:
Michael HJ Lai
Email: globalsales@ubisprout.com
Phone: +886 2 26274897

About Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation

Ubiquity Sprouting Corporation is a leader in organic and innovative agricultural and nutritional solutions, specializing in climate-controlled growing Chamber (CCGC) and high-nutrition food products. From germinating beans/seeds/nuts to advanced emulsifying technologies, Ubiquity is committed to delivering sustainable, health-forward food products that meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.

# plant base milk, # controlled environmental agriculture, non dairy milk, germinated beans and grains, sprouted beans and nuts, germination

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ubiquity-sprouting-corporation-unveils-prototype-for-revolutionary-germinated-plant-milk-production-system-302305358.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.