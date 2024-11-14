



DUBAI, UAE, Nov 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As Dubai emerges as a leader in AI worldwide, one leading AI development company utilizes AI and ML to develop more customer-friendly support systems. Through NLP (Natural Language Processing is a subfield of artificial intelligence that deals with interaction between computers and human language. It enables machines to read, interpret, and generate human language in a meaningful and useful way), it uses intelligent chatbots and virtual assistants for a business that has resulted in increasing user engagement by 30% and the average time taken to respond to a call is reduced by 40%.These AI-based solutions streamline operations, reducing the cost of running operations by 20%, and enable companies to utilize their resources better. Besides, organizations that adopt predictive analytics record a 25% sales increase due to the ability to tailor services to customer needs, thereby improving service quality and customer satisfaction.These AI innovations extend beyond efficiency in operations; they improve customer relationships and loyalty. After deployment, the firms have seen customer satisfaction increase by 35% accompanied with higher engagement metrics. More complex areas included for integration and issues relating to employee training, but thorough support strategies helped manage this area as well.Overview of the event: The Exito DevOps Summit is an international premier event that unites leaders and professionals to discover the latest innovations in the industry, focusing on best practices in DevOps. The 5th edition, happening at the Shangri-La Dubai on 5th December 2024, is centered around the theme of building the best collaboration across different teams in the workplace, with a strong emphasis on agile delivery, while upholding quality and security. The summit will feature lively debates and discussions on key topics such as infrastructure management, cloud security, and automation of compliance. This event serves as an excellent opportunity for knowledge exchange and networking among enthusiasts and experts in the field. With the global DevOps market projected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2023 to USD 25.5 billion by 2028, the summit offers unparalleled insights into the future of DevOps and its evolving impact on the industry.Who will attend?- Tamer Hamed, Chief Information Officer, Dubai Cable Company - Ducab.- Umesh Moolchandani, Chief Information Officer, Bin Dasmal Group.- Manish Agarwal, Chief Information Officer, MH ENTERPRISES LLC.- Somnath Sarkar, Executive Vice President - Group Head of Information Security, Mashreq Bank.- Anil Shivaram, Head of Cloud and DevSecOps, Noonpayments.The event will cover topics like:- The Next Era of DevOps, Exploring the Low code/No Code Phenomenon.- Unlocking Success: Constructing Exceptionally effective Teams.- Fortifying DevOps: Deploying Advanced Security measure within CI/CD Pipelines.- Futuristic DevOps: Driving Innovation with ML & AI for seamless Automation and Proactive Analysis.- Leveraging Cloud Native Solutions for improved Scalability,Resilience and Agility in DevOps Practices.- Continuous delivery 2.0: Orchestrating Advanced Pipelines for Enterprise- Scale Deployments.For more information on the Exito DevOps Summit, click the: Link (https://exito-e.com/devopssummit/dubai/)About ExitoExito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.For Media Enquiries, contact:Kasturi Nayak (Sr.) Marketing Executive)Kasturi.nayak@exito-e.comEnquiry@exito-e.comExito Media ConceptsSource: ExitoCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.