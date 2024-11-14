DJ Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist (LCUK LN) Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 11.5567 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37220232 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 359112 EQS News ID: 2029989 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 14, 2024 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)