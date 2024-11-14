Expansion of partnership to enhance low-latency, high-speed connectivity for businesses and communities across Southern Africa

New agreement strengthens efforts to deliver reliable internet access in underserved regions

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL), announces a new multi-year agreement with Q-KON, a leading satellite solutions and services provider, to expand Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services across Sub-Saharan Africa. The agreement will further accelerate the delivery of high-speed, low-latency connectivity to specialized and underserved businesses and communities, particularly in Southern Africa.

The expanded agreement with Q-KON builds on the successful 2023 incorporation of Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity into Q-KON's Twoobii Smart Satellite Services and the launch of digital banking services in February 2024. Under the terms of the agreement, Eutelsat's OneWeb network will deliver significant capacity to Q-KON, enabling the growth and expansion of Twoobii-LEO, delivering enhanced broadband services to meet the growing demand for reliable and fast internet in the region.

The new partnership will strengthen the delivery of critical services such as cloud-based applications, remote healthcare, e-learning, fintech applications and enterprise connectivity across Sub-Saharan Africa, benefiting both urban and rural populations. By combining Eutelsat's advanced satellite infrastructure with Q-KON's local expertise and engineering, the agreement aims to bring high-quality internet access with competitive business case metrics to areas where terrestrial networks have yet to reach.

Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit for Eutelsat Group commented: "We are delighted to step up our relationship with Q-KON and we are honoured in the confidence Q-KON has placed in us following our initial successful cooperation. We are excited to continue to work with Q-KON as it leverages cutting-edge satellite network solutions to meet the challenging demands for low-cost, high availability, and trusted services in Africa."

"We value our continued partnership with Eutelsat and are excited to take this next step in expanding and scaling-up our LEO satellite services across Southern Africa," said Dr Dawie de Wet, Group CEO of Q-KON. "This agreement opens up more product flexibility and service differentiation for faster, more reliable connectivity that will empower businesses and support digital transformation across Sub-Saharan Africa."

++ ENDS ++

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241114047388/en/

Contacts:

Find out more at

Media enquiries

Joanna Darlington Tel. +33 674 521 531 jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Anita Baltagi Tel. +33 643 930 178 abaltagi@eutelsat.com

Katie Dowd Tel. +1 202 271 2209 kdowd@oneweb.net

Investors

Joanna Darlington Tel. +33 674 521 531 jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Hugo Laurens-Berge Tel. +33 670 80 95 58 hlaurensberge@eutelsat.com