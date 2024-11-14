Raise Brings Leading Gift Card Platform to Europe with United Kingdom Expansion

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raise, the world's largest gift card exchange and retailer, today announced its expansion into the United Kingdom marking the company's first major international venture outside of the United States. With over a decade in business, 6 million users, and partnerships with more than 1,000 global brands, Raise has facilitated $10 billion in transactions and now brings that success to Europe for the first time. Available to UK users today, the Raise team is excited to bring its platform to new markets, enabling millions of UK consumers to seamlessly purchase, redeem, and manage gift cards across a wide range of brands using fiat or digital currencies.

With Raise's expansion into the UK, users will have access to the Raise App , which acts as a gift card retailer and provides cash-back rewards as 'Raise Cash' that can be redeemed on any gift card purchase. For businesses, Raise's B2B API Solution offers a seamless way for businesses to integrate with the industry's leading digital card distribution and payment platform, bringing the full power of Raise's loyalty and payment ecosystem to any program or platform.

In addition to fiat currency, Raise will support a wide range of digital wallets and cryptocurrencies, enabling users to enjoy seamless, secure transactions across top global brands. Through its innovation arm, BFG Labs , Raise is also advancing the Retail Alliance Foundation , a collaborative initiative empowering retailers-including those in the UK-to drive innovation using blockchain technology. The Foundation not only tackles legacy issues like fraud and inefficiencies but also opens new possibilities for customer engagement and loyalty, creating a new gift card and loyalty ecosystem.

"Expanding into the UK is an exciting milestone for Raise and an important first step in our international efforts," said George Bousis, Founder and CEO of Raise. "Our goal is to provide users and businesses around the world with a seamless, digital gift card experience that combines ease of use with innovative programmability. As we introduce our offerings to the UK market, we are eager to support more consumers in their everyday shopping with accessible, value-driven payment options."

Raise's UK entry reinforces its commitment to making gift cards and digital payments both accessible and rewarding. Following this launch, Raise plans to continue expanding its international footprint, with aims to roll out its B2B offering to 30 additional countries.

Raise, a renowned pioneer in the gift card industry has been at the forefront of innovation since its inception in 2012. Over the years, the company has facilitated over $10 billion in transactions through its Raise consumer app, its exchange (now GCX), and B2B operations. With over 1,000+ brand partnerships, Raise offers activation and real-time redemption capabilities across a network of over one million stores, websites, and applications. For more information, please visit https://www.raise.com/.

