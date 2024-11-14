Vantage UK Marks 15th Anniversary with Visionary New Video Highlighting Trading Excellence

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 15 years of excellence, leading multi-asset broker Vantage Markets (or "Vantage") has launched a video titled "The Ultimate Trading Machine*" a tribute to 15 years of innovation, precision, and the relentless pursuit of empowering traders globally. The video encapsulates Vantage's journey and reflects the bold, ambitious spirit of the brand.

"In the pursuit of excellence, precision and speed are everything," the video states. For 15 years, Vantage has been at the forefront of innovation, continuously evolving to meet the needs of traders. In a latest assessment done by Investing.com, Vantage emerged top across multiple key metrics, including leverage, spread value, spread stability, no-slippage rate, market depth, and swap competitiveness, conducted during one of the most volatile periods - the U.S. elections. Vantage has consistently set new standards, solidifying its position as a global leader in online trading.

Since its inception, Vantage has secured licences in the UK, Australia, South Africa, the Cayman Islands, and Vanuatu, establishing itself as a trusted and regulated name in the industry. Through the years, Vantage has been committed to being a model brand for traders, forging partnerships with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E, ensuring that it contributes positively to society as well.

David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK, said, "Our 15-year journey has been defined by a relentless drive to innovate and deliver precision and speed in every trade. This new anniversary video not only celebrates our past achievements but reinforces our vision for the future, where we continue to lead the industry by empowering traders and setting the highest standards of excellence. We are excited to usher in the next chapter of Vantage's legacy."

Vantage's journey continues with a focus on setting new industry standards, delivering cutting-edge features, and empowering traders to succeed.

Experience Vantage's 15-year journey and see "The Ultimate Trading Machine" in action here .

Learn more about Vantage's 15 anniversary here .

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Spread Bets on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

https://www.vantagemarkets.co.uk/

Risk warning: CFDs and Spread Bets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spread Bets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please seek independent advice if necessary.



* 'The Ultimate Trading Machine' is a marketing term and does not imply guaranteed performance. CFDs involve significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.



Vantage is the trading name of VGP LLP.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgokFpcZ5-w

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-uk-marks-15th-anniversary-with-visionary-new-video-highlighting-trading-excellence-302305189.html