Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 10:30 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bulat Utemuratov Foundation: Korkyt Ata Airport in Kazakhstan opens new terminal, significantly increasing capacity and boosting local economy

Finanznachrichten News

KYZYLORDA, Kazakhstan, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verny Capital (Verny), in partnership with the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation (the Foundation), announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art passenger terminal at Korkyt Ata Airport (KZO) in Kyzylorda, Kazakhstan. The new terminal will boost capacity, strengthening the region's transport links while supporting economic development. Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, officially opened the new terminal at a ceremony on site.

Photo Credit: Bulat Utemuratov Foundation

The 7,500sq/m terminal serves domestic and international flights to cities including Antalya, with plans for additional international destinations. Verny and the Foundation's investment amounted to $35 million, with the terminal's ownership and management now transferred to the Kyzylorda municipality. This has increased the airport's capacity by seven times to 2,000,000 passengers per year and created 40 new jobs, significantly improving the economic and social potential of the region by encouraging tourism and investment.

The terminal was built in collaboration with Turkish design company GMW Mimarlik, which brought over twenty-years of airport development expertise, including in Istanbul, Riyadh and Riga. The terminal includes a transit zone for connecting passengers, a business lounge, prayer rooms, family facilities, duty free shop, and dedicated staff spaces. It is equipped with advanced technology including self-service check-in counters, an automated baggage handling system and jet-bridges.

The Foundation has also received a prestigious award from the European Business Association of Kazakhstan (EUROBAK) in the "Corporate Social Responsibility" category for its role developing the terminal.

Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, commented: "The new terminal at Korkyt Ata Airport is an important infrastructure project, which will open new flight routes, enhance transit capacity, and increase passenger and cargo traffic. All these developments will have a positive impact on the growth of domestic tourism, trade, and the broader economy, and the government continues to give its full support to socially focused business initiatives."

Almaz Sharman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, added: "I am delighted that this wonderful terminal is now open, which represents a major milestone for Kyzylorda. We are committed to implementing long-term philanthropic projects that foster social progress, both in individual regions and across Kazakhstan. Since its establishment in 2014, our Foundation has invested over $200 million in initiatives that support healthcare, education, environmental sustainability, and the development of public infrastructure in Kazakhstan."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556771/BUF.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556772/BUF_Logo.jpg

Bulat Utemuratov Foundation Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/korkyt-ata-airport-in-kazakhstan-opens-new-terminal-significantly-increasing-capacity-and-boosting-local-economy-302305446.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.