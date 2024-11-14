DEME Group NV: Trading update Q3 2024: heading toward a record turnover in 2024

Highlights third quarter 2024
- Group turnover grew 32% in the first nine months of the year, reaching nearly 3 billion euro, up from 2.3 billion euro in the same period last year
- Orderbook remains at a healthy level at 7.1 billion euro
- Management further revised its guidance upward, now projecting year-over-year turnover growth to exceed 20%, with an EBITDA margin comparable to 2023
