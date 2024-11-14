Vesuvius Plc - Change in Director's Details

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

Vesuvius plc

14 November 2024

Notification of Change in Director's Details

Vesuvius plc announces that Carl-Peter Forster, Chairman and Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-executive Director and Chair Designate of Keller Group plc with effect from 16 December 2024. His appointment as Chair of Keller Group plc will take effect from 5 March 2025.

This notification is made in accordance with paragraph 6.4.9R of the Listing Rules.

