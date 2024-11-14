Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14
14 November 2024
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 13 November 2024
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£48.369million
Including current year income and expenses
£48.605million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
254.90p
Including current year income and expenses
256.14p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
255.69p
Including current year income and expenses
256.82p
A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and
accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.
Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000