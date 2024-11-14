Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - OG DNA Genetics Inc. (the "Corporation") announced today that it is varying the terms of its existing substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") in order to extend the expiry date of the Offer to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 2, 2024, or such later date and time to which the Offer may be further extended by the Corporation (such time on such date, the "Expiration Date"). All other terms of the Offer (as set forth in the offer to purchase and accompanying issuer bid circular dated September 27, 2024 previously delivered to shareholders of the Corporation) remain unchanged.

The Corporation is in the process of mailing the requisite notice of variation and extension in connection with such variation. Shareholders may continue to deposit their common shares of the Corporation using the original letter of transmittal delivered to shareholders in connection with the Offer.

Shareholders are urged to evaluate carefully all information in the Offer, consult their own financial, legal, investment and tax advisors, and make their own decisions as to whether to deposit their common shares under the Offer.

ABOUT OG DNA GENETICS INC.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Donald Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last two decades, the Corporation has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically-diversified seed company with a proven reputation for their genetics and strong global brand recognition and value. For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com.

Cautionary Statements

Forward-looking statements are included in this news release. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and "should" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Such statements may involve but are not limited to, statements regarding the Corporation's intentions and expectations with respect to the Offer and the variation of the Offer, the terms and conditions of the Offer, the expected Expiration Date of the Offer and purchases thereunder. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Any forecasts, predictions or forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business and its corporate structure. Results indicated in forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results for a number of reasons. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to change. However, the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of the Corporation. The solicitation and the offer to purchase common shares of the Corporation will only be made pursuant to the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular and other related documents.

