In the U.S., Dexcom is hosting a giveaway for Dexcom G7 and Stelo users to increase community engagement and awareness of the incredible things people with diabetes can achieve

This World Diabetes Day, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in glucose biosensing technology, is encouraging people with diabetes globally to take the first step to discover what they're made of. This comes as global data1 shows nearly 70% of people with diabetes say they didn't know where to begin their health journey when they were first diagnosed, and nearly half said diabetes has limited their ability to pursue a passion or interest.

Dexcom is teaming up with its thousands of global brand advocates Dexcom Warriors and Stelo Ambassadors, including Nick Jonas, Lance Bass, Retta, Ed Gamble, Molly Sandén and more to inspire and motivate people with all types of diabetes to take the first step toward discovering what they're made of. (Photo: Business Wire)

For National Diabetes Awareness Month in the U.S. and Canada (November) and on World Diabetes Day (Nov. 14), Dexcom is teaming up with its thousands of global brand advocates Dexcom Warriors and Stelo Ambassadors, including Nick Jonas, Lance Bass, Retta, Ed Gamble, Molly Sandén and more to invite people with diabetes to share something they're striving toward on social media whether it be a new goal, new habit, new beginning or new adventure. By bringing this community together, Dexcom aims to inspire and motivate people with all types of diabetes to take the first step toward discovering what they're made of.

As part of the campaign, Dexcom surveyed people with diabetes around the world (U.S., U.K., Germany, Poland, Canada, Japan, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand) and found that 85% of respondents believe that taking small steps to managing diabetes can lead to significant improvements in overall wellbeing. In addition, 84% of current tech users say that technology, such as a CGM or a glucose biosensor, can help those managing diabetes achieve their dreams.

This new data further emphasizes the importance of technology in helping people better manage their diabetes and demonstrates the significance of Dexcom's relentless commitment to innovation. The company recently added to its portfolio of products with the launch of award-winning2 Stelo, the first over-the-counter glucose biosensor in the U.S., and Dexcom ONE+, the latest CGM system in Europe using Dexcom's best-in-class sensor platform. Both of these product launches help improve access to life-changing CGM and glucose biosensing, giving even more people with diabetes the peace of mind they need to achieve their dreams.

"At Dexcom, we know better health empowers us all, and I believe World Diabetes Day is the perfect time to change the perception of what's possible," said Kevin Sayer, president and chief executive officer at Dexcom. "Our community of users, caregivers, and physicians have inspired us-and we hope that by delivering critical health information across our portfolio of leading glucose biosensors we're able to do the same. As we build on our legacy of pioneering this industry, we're committed to helping people at any age and any stage of diabetes receive the information and tools they need to discover what they're made of."

"A diabetes diagnosis can feel isolating. With the right support and tools, like Dexcom biosensing technology, it doesn't have to be," said Nick Jonas, multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, actor and philanthropist. "I'm part of a community that's living proof of what people with all types of diabetes can achieve, and this World Diabetes Day, we hope to inspire others around the world to truly discover what they're made of-and embrace their full potential to live beyond their diagnoses."

In the U.S., Dexcom is hosting a giveaway to inspire people with diabetes to take their first step towards a goal, habit or journey to change their perception of what's possible. During the month of November, people with diabetes are invited to share their aspirations, small or large. Whether it's logging the first mile for a 5K run, committing to learn a new language or signing up for a cooking class, every journey starts with taking the first step to discover what you're made of. Dexcom will help empower that first step by randomly selecting participants to win a $500 prize to jumpstart their journey.

To join the conversation this National Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day, share DiscoverWithDexcom on Instagram and TikTok. Dexcom and Stelo users can enter the U.S. giveaway by visiting Dexcom.com/G7Giveaway or Dexcom.com/SteloGiveaway.

About Dexcom

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you're made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

Survey Methodology

Dexcom surveyed 2,250 individuals over the age of 18 living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. 250 individuals were sourced from each of the following markets: Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, the UK and the US. The survey was fielded in October 2024 using Forsta, and panel was sourced from ResearchDesk by RepData.

1 Dexcom, data on file, 2024.

2 (2024). Best Inventions of 2024, TIME

