BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at -RMB35.92 million, or -RMB0.81 per share. This compares with -RMB94.26 million, or -RMB2.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 48.3% to RMB417.11 million from RMB806.71 million last year.OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): -RMB35.92 Mln. vs. -RMB94.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -RMB0.81 vs. -RMB2.50 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB417.11 Mln vs. RMB806.71 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX