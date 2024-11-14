Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

14th November 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 13thNovember 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

13th November 2024 51.38p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 51.26p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

14th November 2024