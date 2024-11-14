Mako Mining Corp.: Mako Mining Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Accepted by TSX Venture Exchange

Mako Mining Corp. (TSX-V:MKO)(OTCQX:MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has accepted its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,956,485 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company, representing 5% of the 79,129,713 Common Shares issued and outstanding on the date hereof.

Purchases under the NCIB may commence on November 19, 2024, and will end no later than November 18, 2025. The Common Shares will be purchased for cancellation through the facilities of the TSXV in accordance with its policies and at market price. Mako has retained Ventum Financial Corp. to make purchases on its behalf under the NCIB.

The Board of Directors and senior management of the Company believe that its Common Shares have been trading in a price range that does not adequately reflect their value in relation to the Company's business and future business prospects. The repurchase of the Company's Common Shares therefore is a prudent use of funds and in the best interests of Mako and its shareholders.

On behalf of the Board,

Akiba Leisman

Chief Executive Officer

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package. The Company also owns 100% of the gold project Eagle Mountain in Guyana, South America.

