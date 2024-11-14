WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled -$6.01 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$62.04 million, or -$1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of -$3.16 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $2.147 billion from $2.218 billion last year.Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): -$6.01 Mln. vs. -$62.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.10 vs. -$1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.147 Bln vs. $2.218 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX