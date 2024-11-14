Anzeige
easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
14-Nov-2024 / 11:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
Other 
Comments 
Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
12-Nov-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
13-Nov-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 0.827160        8.058445            8.885605   67353766 
or reached 
Position of previous      0.792406        8.047153            8.839559 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B7KR2P84                   6245808                    0.823974 
US2778562098                   24152                     0.003186 
Sub Total 8.A       6269960                      0.827160%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Right to Recall   n/a    n/a        80887                           0.010671 
Physical Option   17/01/2029 n/a        6110                           0.000806 
Sub Total 8.B1                  86997                           0.011477%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Swaps          09/12/2024  N/A          Cash          3741114       0.493544 
Swaps          14/01/2025  N/A          Cash          9583494       1.264296 
Swaps          15/01/2025  N/A          Cash          37036        0.004886 
Swaps          31/01/2025  N/A          Cash          5312        0.000701 
Swaps          28/02/2025  N/A          Cash          5417        0.000715 
Swaps          03/03/2025  N/A          Cash          3442539       0.454155 
Swaps          18/03/2025  N/A          Cash          5529400       0.729463 
Swaps          28/03/2025  N/A          Cash          16963898      2.237952 
Swaps          02/04/2025  N/A          Cash          13559646      1.788848 
Swaps          22/05/2025  N/A          Cash          1230516       0.162335 
Swaps          04/07/2025  N/A          Cash          3968795       0.523581 
Swaps          14/07/2025  N/A          Cash          75173        0.009917 
Swaps          29/08/2025  N/A          Cash          20199        0.002665 
Swaps          03/10/2025  N/A          Cash          18469        0.002437 
Swaps          31/10/2025  N/A          Cash          8917        0.001176 
Swaps          29/12/2025  N/A          Cash          206         0.000027 
Swaps          16/02/2026  N/A          Cash          71324        0.009409 
Swaps          06/03/2026  N/A          Cash          198924       0.026243 
Swaps          18/03/2026  N/A          Cash          376269       0.049639 
Swaps          26/05/2026  N/A          Cash          227470       0.030009 
Swaps          31/07/2026  N/A          Cash          1414754       0.186641 
Swaps          31/08/2026  N/A          Cash          70478        0.009298 
Swaps          16/09/2026  N/A          Cash          5947        0.000785 
Swaps          30/10/2026  N/A          Cash          172646       0.022776 
Swaps          14/06/2027  N/A          Cash          183724       0.024238 
Swaps          15/02/2028  N/A          Cash          85142        0.011232 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   60996809      8.046968%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America, 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities, 
Corporation  Inc. 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    B.V. 
Corporation 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International               3.649988               4.093745% 
Corporation 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities 
Corporation  Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  359225 
EQS News ID:  2030337 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2030337&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2024 06:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
