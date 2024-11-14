The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 13 November 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 13 November 2024 98.11p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 96.06p per ordinary share

14 November 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45