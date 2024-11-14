WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 11.7 billion for the third quarter, an increase of 47.8% from the third quarter of 2023. Net income per ADS was RMB 7.73, an increase of 54.6% from RMB 5.00. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 13.2 billion, an increase of 23.9%. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 8.68, an increase of 29.5% from RMB 6.70.Net revenues were RMB 260.4 billion, an increase of 5.1% from the third quarter of 2023. Net product revenues increased by 4.8%, while net service revenues increased by 6.5%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX