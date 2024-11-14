Recognition honours top 25 companies building the best workplace cultures in the world

Experian today announced it was named one of the World's Best Workplaces 2024 by Fortune and Great Place to Work, which recognises a select 25 global companies that are building the best workplace cultures in the world. The honour highlights Experian's people-first workplace culture that promotes inclusivity, fosters collaboration and innovation, and prioritises team member well-being, personal growth, and advancement.

In its 14th year of producing this prestigious international list, Great Place To Work surveyed 6.2 million employees worldwide on key factors that create great workplaces and analysed company workplace programmes that impact 18 million employees globally. Organisations were assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world.

"This is a great recognition," said Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer of Experian. "It's a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity that our employees worldwide bring to our company every day, along with their unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration."

Among the key global programmes that help create a work environment where all team members can thrive are the company's diverse employee resource groups, mental health first aiders to support employees who experience a mental health challenge, technology hackathons that spark team member innovation, and career-growth and professional-development opportunities such as a Careers Week, Experian University and Leadership Exchange.

"We have long aspired to be one of the best companies in the world to work for, and over the past few years, we have made this a priority," said Jacky Simmonds, Chief People Officer, Experian. "Our journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to putting our people first and fostering the collaborative and inclusive culture that sets us apart."

The World's Best Workplaces have demonstrated their success in creating great workplaces and their impact on their people and communities by ranking on national lists around the world. To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding global employers by appearing on at least five Best Workplaces Lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America or Australia during 2022 or early 2023. Companies must have at least 5,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

