ZenaTech Inc.: ZenaTech Announces Revenue Increase of 15% for the Third Quarter Ended September 30th, 2024 and Provides Corporate Highlights

TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and provides highlights from the quarter. Revenue increased by $166,886, representing a 15% increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period of 2023. Other highlights from the quarter, the company's first as a Nasdaq listed company included:

ZenaTech's subsidiary ZenaDrone received U.S. FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approval for visual line-of-sight commercial use including testing and evaluation for its ZenaDrone 1000 product for use in land surveying, inspection, monitoring and tracking applications according to FAA specifications. Live drone testing commenced in the Arizona desert and the company is currently expanding its Phoenix offices and local operations in the state.

The IQ Nano product, a small 10x10 inch autonomous AI drone was launched; it is designed for indoor use by customers including warehousing and logistics facilities to save costs and improve productivity while performing indoor inspection, monitoring applications and inventory management.

The company announced that a multinational auto parts manufacturer is the first paying customer trial that is currently underway for the IQ Nano solution for autonomous inventory management in one of their US warehouses. The drone reads bar codes collecting inventory information for input into their internal ERP software platforms.

ZenaTech announced the acquisition of a total of four software companies from two of its associated companies during the third quarter (subject to shareholder and regulatory approval), adding recurring revenue and important functionality to be integrated into its drone solutions. These include: Jadian , a company providing compliance, permit and inspection software for government, health, and retail businesses; DeskFlex , an AI room booking and office space optimization software company; Interactive Systems, a warehouse management software platform including inventory management, e-commerce, order processing, and handheld devices and other interface connections company; and InterlinkONE, a warehouse management solution for maintaining multiple warehouses, software platforms, and software integrations company.

ZenaTech's CEO and CTO participated in a Trade Mission to Taiwan and announced that the company is establishing a sensors and component manufacturing facility, and the first Asian office in Taipei, Taiwan to supply components that will be used in ZenaDrone products. The new company, Spider Vision Sensors Ltd., will ensure ZenaDrone's products are compliant with the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to enable receiving approved supplier status to sell to the U.S. Military.

The company's common shares were cross listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbol "49Q" to increase liquidity and build an investor base in Europe, along with its customer base and current operations and offices in Europe.



"Our first quarter as a public company consisted of laying the groundwork for growth by making strides on many fronts, including our products by launching the IQ Nano autonomous AI drone and starting our first paid inventory management trial with a significant multinational customer. Our four acquisitions added considerable recurring revenue and functionality to enhance our drone solutions. We achieved a regulatory win to commence our aerial operations and testing, operation expansion and manufacturing in Arizona. Establishing a components and sensor manufacturing office in Taiwan will ensure low cost and compliant supply for our drones enabling us to become a U.S. military approved supplier," said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

For more information, please refer to the Company's Form 6-K filed on November 14, 2024, which can be accessed on the SEC website .

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) is a technology company specializing in AI drone solutions and enterprise SaaS solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and field service processes. With over 100 enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions help drive exceptional operational efficiencies and cost savings. The company operates through six offices in North America, Europe, and UAE, and a growing global partner network.

ZenaDrone , a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has evolved to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, and process automation applications. Currently the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and for critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, and the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management in the warehouse and logistics sector.

