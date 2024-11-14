BAY SHORE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Industries Group ("Air Industries") (NYSE American: AIRI), a leading manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for large aerospace and defense prime contractors, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and provides an update on its 2024 business outlook.

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights (as compared to Q3 2023):

Revenues increased by 2.1%.

Gross profit rose significantly by $713,000, an increase of 58%, resulting in gross margin of 15.5% up from the 10.0% achieved in 2023.

Operating expenses were reduced by $150,000, or 7.4%.

Operating profit for the quarter was $67,000, a substantial improvement over the $796,000 loss in Q3 2023.

Net loss narrowed to $404,000, an improvement of nearly $895,000 or 69% over Q3 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) was $845,000, an increase of $898,000 from a loss position in 2023.

Third Quarter September (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 12,555,000 $ 12,293,000 Cost of Sales 10,614,000 11,065,000 Gross Profit 1,941,000 1,228,000 Gross Margin 15.5 % 10.0 % Operating Expense 1,874,000 2,024,000 Operating Income 67,000 (796,000 ) Interest Expense (482,000 ) (516,000 ) Other Income (net) 11,000 13,000 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (404,000 ) (1,299,000 ) Income Taxes - - Net Income (Loss) $ (404,000 ) $ (1,299,000 ) Net Income (Loss) per Share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.40 ) Reconciliation of EBITDA To GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (404,000 ) $ (1,299,000 ) Interest Expense 482,000 516,000 Depreciation 560,000 614,000 Amortization 17,000 34,000 Stock Compensation 190,000 82,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 845,000 $ (53,000 ) All Amounts are Unaudited.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 - Financial Highlights

Year-to-date results for the nine months also reflect strong progress compared to 2023:

Revenue grew by 5.6%.

Gross profit increased by $1,213,000 or 23%.

Operating expenses decreased by $229,000 or 3.7%.

Operating profit reached $560,000, a substantial turnaround from an $882,000 loss in 2023.

Net loss was reduced to $812,000, representing an improvement of $1,500,000 over the loss of $2,312,000 incurred in the nine-month period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2,620,000, representing an increase of $1,134,000, or 76.3%, over the nine-month period of 2023.

Nine Months September (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 40,188,000 $ 38,047,000 Cost of Sales 33,697,000 32,769,000 Gross Profit 6,491,000 5,278,000 Gross Margin 16.2 % 13.9 % Operating Expense 5,931,000 6,160,000 Operating Income 560,000 (882,000 ) Interest Expense (1,418,000 ) (1,472,000 ) Other Income (net) 46,000 42,000 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (812,000 ) (2,312,000 ) Income Taxes - - Net Income (Loss) $ (812,000 ) $ (2,312,000 ) Loss per Share $ (0.24 ) $ (0.71 ) Reconciliation of EBITDA To GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (812,000 ) $ (2,312,000 ) Interest Expense 1,418,000 1,472,000 Depreciation 1,661,000 1,853,000 Amortization 51,000 51,000 Stock Compensation 302,000 422,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,620,000 $ 1,486,000 All Amounts are Unaudited.

2024 Business Outlook and Items of Note:

While the predictability of performance on large contracts and product deliveries remains difficult, Air Industries reaffirms its target of achieving at least $50.0 million in net sales for fiscal 2024, with Adjusted EBITDA expected to significantly surpass 2023 levels.

The Company's backlog of undelivered, fully-funded customer orders surpassed $105 million as of September 30, 2024, marking a 4% increase since June 30, 2024, and a 22% rise since January 1, 2023.

The Company's book-to-bill ratio, which is bookings of new business divided by net sales increased to nearly 1.40x for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, total debt was $24,976,000, up $1,666,000 or 7.1% from December 31, 2023. The Company is in compliance with its loan covenants and expects to remain in compliance for the balance of the year.

CEO Commentary

Lou Melluzzo, CEO of Air Industries commented, "Our results for the third quarter and year-to-date reflect continued improvement compared to the prior year. We expect this positive trend to continue in the foreseeable future. Our success is driven by executing our strategy including a sharp focus on:

Portfolio Expansion - Deepening our engagement with existing customers. Aftermarket Strategy - Expanding our presence in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul sector, where profit margins are often higher. Industry Outreach - Increasing our visibility and reach with new customers.

"These efforts have strengthened our book-to-bill ratio and driven backlog growth across every quarter in 2023 and 2024. While supply chain challenges and on-boarding of new customers have caused some fluctuations, we remain focused on achieving profitable growth."

ABOUT AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP

Air Industries Group is a leading manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for large aerospace and defense prime contractors. Its products include landing gears, flight controls, engine mounts and components for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines and other complex machines. Whether it is a small individual component or complete assembly, its high quality and extremely reliable products are used in mission critical operations that are essential for the safety of military personnel and civilians.

