Auri, Inc.: AURI NFT and Crypto Currency New Products

Auri Inc. (OTC PINK:AURI) (the Company) Auri Inc expands its product line and offering. The Champ line now includes The Patriot line of products. New gummies, edibles, pain cream and non-alcoholic spirits. Each new item will feature its own NFT and crypto currency. The company believes that the recent upsurge and interest in cryptocurrencies, will enhance shareholders value and contribute to the growth of the company.

"Our original concept for The Champ line was to emphasize the positive concept that "Everyone has a Champ Inside". We wanted to showcase the fact that our ingredients and products help enhance overall experience and well being for individuals who seek pain relief, good night sleep, anti-stress and anxiety relief while enjoying extended relaxation. We developed The Patriot to provide products for our Veterans, military, first responders and service providers who are under tremendous physical and mental stress in their daily routine. We received tremendous feedback on how our products and CBD products overall, help with PTSD and other related issues such as alcohol and fentanyl abuse. People seek pain relief, and our products are safe, made in the US, and approved under US Hemp Farming act of 2018." Explained Edward Vakser, CEO.

"Our Knockout Brand is launching a full line of products designed to enhance relaxation while providing stress, anxiety and pain relief. Recent studies and developments confirm many positive effects that CBD enhanced products becoming known for. Many veterans and our clients confirm the positive effects our products have, especially towards many levels of PTSD and related issues." Stated Michael Yorba VP of marketing Auri Inc.

The company wanted to provide an additional income stream for Veterans and other customers of Auri Inc. Several nonprofits already contacted the company for an opportunity to become dealers and re-sellers.

The company recently signed several agreements to become its own ACH, credit and debit card processing service. This new agency now will offer CBD, Delta 9 and other product processing services for its customers, dealers and re-sellers. This program also has a finance component where individuals could apply for business or personal loans and start their own business.

"Finding ACH and Credit card processing that can process CBD and Delta 9 is very difficult. We did the homework and set up an opportunity for anyone to enjoy the cashflow generated by sales and processing. This system works for any existing, or brand-new companies and relationships. The main goal is to add all our cryptocurrencies and NFTs for processing as well." Explained CEO, Edward Vakser.

Auri Inc. has several companies and wholly owned subsidiaries in its investment portfolio.

The company will announce the progress and its participation with these and other developments by its wholly owned subsidiaries' The Champ, BDGR and SUTI, to add and enhance its investment portfolio. https://aurinetwork.com

About Riddick Bowe

"THE CHAMP", Riddick Bowe, world greatest boxing champion with the undisputed 4 major boxing championship belts. The Champ, Riddick Bowe started his career with a Super Heavyweight medal win in 1988 Summer Olympics and finishing his stellar "Knockout" career with a total of 45 fights,43 wins, AND an impressive 33 wins by KO (Knockout) with only 1 loss. The "Knockout" products launch features the Knockout Pain, CBDcream, Gummies, followed by Knockout punch and a full line on non-alcohol drinks, with CBD, Delta-9, THC and lionsmane smart shrooms', that completes the full "pain and sleep management products offerings" while giving the consumers a long lasting and enjoyable experience.

AURI Inc., the Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual Properties Development and acquisitions, oil and gas, and real estate investments. Recently, the company used its intellectual properties and contacts to launch a celebrities endorsed full line of CBD, Delta-9, THC gummies, drinks, and nutritional products under www.thechamp.io, Knockout Brand.

