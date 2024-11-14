Volante Technologies, Inc.: Volante Technologies launches real-time payments intelligence solution for financial institutions

Volante Payments Intelligence gives all stakeholders a deep, accurate assessment of business performance, driving increased operational efficiency, time-to-market, internal innovation, and business growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies, the global leader in Payments as a Service (PaaS), today announced the launch of Volante Payments Intelligence, a powerful new solution that offers financial institutions unparalleled visibility and operational control over their payments business. A modular component of the Volante Payments Platform, the solution enables banks to better understand their payments operations, simplifying decision-making while improving business performance.

Volante Payments Intelligence addresses the increasing volume and complexity of the payments landscape, driven by the proliferation of real-time payments, the adoption of ISO 20022, and the digitization of payment flows. The new offering harnesses historical and real-time payments data, delivering actionable intelligence that helps banks strategically plan, optimize operational efficiency, and accurately track performance.

As noted in the 2024 Corporate Banking IT Pressures & Priorities report from Celent, 60% of banks plan to increase migration of business-critical applications to the cloud by the end of 2025. Payments modernization now ranks as a top priority for corporate banks globally, signifying the need for solutions that provide intelligence across stakeholder viewpoints, streamline modernization efforts, and simplify operations.

"In a world where the volume and complexity of payments is increasing, operational resilience and efficiency are more important than ever. Managing through this requires banks to have instant insight into payment flows, operational performance, and the ability to quickly address issues," said Gareth Lodge, Principal Analyst at Celent.

Volante Payments Intelligence reduces the time banks spend on manual reporting and allows them to prioritize operational efforts more effectively, staying ahead of regulatory demands. With enhanced observability, users can achieve more precise performance tracking, improving their ability to mitigate risks and adapt to market changes.

As financial institutions navigate an increasingly regulated environment, Volante Payments Intelligence offers critical tools to support resilience and compliance. The solution's integration into existing systems and ease of deployment in private or hybrid cloud environments or as part of Volante's PaaS offering ensures that institutions can start seeing results immediately.

"We developed Volante Payments Intelligence as a transformative solution, crafted in close collaboration with a diverse range of our customers to address a critical gap no other platform could fill: Delivering actionable, measurable, and personalized business intelligence in real-time," said Deepak Gupta, EVP, Product, Engineering & Services, Volante Technologies.

"Payments Intelligence doesn't just bridge the shortcomings of existing intelligence solutions; it redefines what business intelligence can achieve, empowering Volante customers, from small enterprises to global institutions, to unlock new heights in their operational efficiency and strategic growth. This continues Volante's track record of, and our valued commitment to, driving time-to-market speed, innovation, and business growth for our customers," concluded Gupta.

Volante plans to continue its innovation drive within Payments Intelligence through the addition of advanced dashboards to provide operators, managers, and executives with a more complete view of their payments business. By adding exception management, payment controls, and new AI-driven capabilities, financial institutions will be able to monitor and identify market dynamics more effectively.

For a deeper dive or to schedule a demo, visit volantetech.com/payments-intelligence.

On behalf of Volante Technologies:

Americas

Julian Byrne

anthonyBarnum

Public Relations

Tel. +1 (512) 665-9258

pr@volantetech.com

EMEA

Assyria Graves

Hard Numbers

Tel: +447507870214

pr@volantetech.com

assyria@hardnumbers.co.uk

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the trusted cloud payments modernization partner to financial businesses worldwide, giving them the freedom to evolve and innovate at record speed. Real-time native, API enabled, and ISO 20022 fluent, Volante's Payments as a Service and underlying low-code platform process millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily. Volante's customers include four of the top five global corporate banks, seven of the top ten U.S. banks, and two of the world's largest card networks. Learn more at www.volantetech.com and linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123969/Volante_Technologies_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volante-technologies-launches-real-time-payments-intelligence-solution-for-financial-institutions-302303540.html