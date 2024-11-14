Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team has today announced Xerox, a leader in office technology and solutions, as the team's Official Global Partner.

Commencing in 2025, the multi-year partnership between Xerox and Aston Martin Aramco will unite two innovators dedicated to speed, precision, and efficiency. Xerox, at the forefront of both digital and physical technologies, is renowned for its expertise in printing, scanning, and copying, alongside cutting-edge workplace digital and IT services.

Aston Martin Aramco builds, tests, and enhances its cars and race day logistics in the state-of-the-art AMR Technology Campus at Silverstone, England. Xerox will work with the team to support its digital technology functions both on and off the racetrack through the following areas:

Managed Print Services: Xerox will print critical "overlays" for the team, which will be used to provide telemetry data for each driver across a single lap and overlaying one driver against the other to enable them to see their relative lap times.

Xerox will print critical "overlays" for the team, which will be used to provide telemetry data for each driver across a single lap and overlaying one driver against the other to enable them to see their relative lap times. Augmented Reality : Xerox and Aston Martin Aramco are exploring the use of Augmented Reality for Remote Assistance at track and in the team's upcoming wind tunnel.

: Xerox and Aston Martin Aramco are exploring the use of Augmented Reality for Remote Assistance at track and in the team's upcoming wind tunnel. Marketing Insights: With data gathering incorporated into Xerox technology, Aston Martin Aramco can receive data-backed marketing insight directly from Xerox solutions.

Xerox branding will be visible on the AMR24 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix next week.

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director of Commercial, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team said: "Xerox has long been a leader in innovation, and this partnership brings together two brands that thrive on precision and efficiency. We are excited to work with Xerox and leverage their expertise to enhance our team's digital operations. As we push the boundaries of performance, this partnership will drive us forward."

Deena LaMarque Piquion, Chief Growth and Disruption Officer, Xerox said: "Just as Aston Martin Formula One® team relentlessly pursues peak performance on the track, Xerox empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journey with cutting-edge solutions. Together, we are shaping a new future-where agility meets innovation, and businesses achieve excellence at the speed of F1."

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow. Today, Xerox is continuing its legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric and digitally-driven technology solutions and meet the needs of today's global, distributed workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business and technology offerings and financial services are essential workplace technology solutions that drive success for our clients. At Xerox, we make work, work. Learn more at www.xerox.com and explore our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

About Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team

The iconic Aston Martin marque was founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, and has developed a succession of ultra-luxury high performance automobiles, including the iconic Goldfinger DB5, the V8 Vantage, the Vanquish and the DBX 707 one of the world's fastest SUVs.

The epitome of British luxury and technology on the road, the migration to the racetrack followed naturally. The marque famously won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1959 and briefly competed in Formula One in 1959 and 1960.

Aston Martin returned to the Formula One grid in 2021 under the leadership of Canadian entrepreneur, Lawrence Stroll. Since then, the team has invested heavily, opening its new AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone during the summer of 2023 the sport's first new F1 team base for almost two decades. A state-of-the-art wind tunnel is scheduled to be operational in 2024. The new Technology Campus helps the team's environmental ambitions with better insulation, intelligent use of natural light, and solar panels helping power the site.

Aston Martin enjoyed its most successful season to date in 2023, securing eight podium positions and 280 points on its way to finishing fifth in the Constructors' Championship. For 2024, double world champion Fernando Alonso and Canadian Lance Stroll head a driver line-up supported by Test and Reserve Driver Felipe Drugovich, Stoffel Vandoorne and Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa.

In 2024, Aston Martin will also take to the track in the all-female F1® Academy series with Swiss driver Tina Hausmann. She is supported by Aston Martin Aramco's F1® Academy Head of Racing and Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins, who tested one of the team's F1 cars in 2023.

Off-track, Aston Martin Aramco conceived its Make A Mark platform a commitment to drive positive progress through the influence of the team and the profile of Formula One.

Make A Mark is built upon three core pillars: sustainability, community and inclusion all devised to champion an environmental, inclusive and diverse living and working culture with a program that supports and educates young people, particularly from diverse and ethnic backgrounds, to drive career opportunities within motorsport and STEM.

Responsible business partners include Racing Pride to positively promote LGBTQ+ inclusivity within motorsport, while Spinal Track works with the team to improve accessibility and foster inclusion across the sport. A partnership with the Aleto Foundation provides a leadership program for young ethnic minority students wanting to learn more about opportunities within motorsport. In January 2024 Aston Martin Aramco became the first Formula One team to comply with ISO standard 50001 a globally recognized certification that outlines the requirements for improving energy efficiency and performance while reducing consumption and costs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241114562992/en/

Contacts:

Justin Capella, Xerox, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

Ruth Shaw, Head of Partnership Communications Aston Martin F1, ruth.shaw@astonmartinf1.com