Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 15:12 Uhr
Pacific Assets Trust plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2024

Pacific Assets Trust plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

14 November 2024

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2024

Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734


