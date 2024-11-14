Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, announced that it has signed an expansion with their partner Abelio, a French technology company offering smart farming solutions. Abelio leverages the Planet Insights Platform and the company's PlanetScope satellite data to enhance their digital agriculture solutions. Through this expansion, Abelio will have access to agricultural data across France nearly three times the amount of Planet data that it previously integrated into its solutions in 2023.

Abelio's solutions apply its powerful algorithms and AI models on top of Planet satellite data to generate time-sensitive insights for precision farming. By accessing the Planet Insights Platform, Abelio has been able to scale its solutions and derive satellite data from PlanetScope and Sentinel-2 data streams. Through the Planet Insights Platform, Abelio can streamline its data analysis processes and efficiently train its machine learning models based on near-real-time satellite data. With an API which pulls Abelio's customer's plots quickly and easily into its Planet Insights Platform workspace, Abelio has reported that it has fully automated elements of its service, significantly reducing development time and costs.

"We are very excited by this expansion with Abelio. With increased access to our satellite data, they can continue to strengthen their models and offer broader locations for customers," said Planet President Ashley Johnson. "With growing food demands and increased sustainability regulations, having advanced solutions for precision agriculture is critical for the 21st century."

With Planet's data and services, Abelio has been able to better inform its solution for nitrogen fertilizer management, enabling its customers to focus on efficient nutrient distribution. Notably, Abelio's nitrogen solution has already helped farmers reduce nitrogen use by 5-10% on average. With this data-informed solution, farmers can both enhance profitability and ensure local sustainability. Now, by expanding their data access, Abelio is also strengthening its solutions for irrigation management, crop monitoring, disease detection, and weed detection.

"We have a farmer-first approach at Abelio, and that means that we also look to deliver the most timely and detailed data into our agronomic solutions," said Samuel Bonnard, Head of International Business Development at Abelio. "Our work with Planet has let us smoothly analyze valuable near-real-time data streams and scale our solutions just over a few years."

Abelio has worked with Planet data and products since 2018, building their solutions with the Planet Insights Platform technology.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 1,000 customers, comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

