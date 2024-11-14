Anzeige
14.11.2024 15:30 Uhr
Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Quanzhou shines at 6th China-France Cultural Forum

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During 6th China-France Cultural Forum, Cai Zhansheng, mayor of Quanzhou City, east China's Fujian Province, promoted the city to all attendees at the mayors' roundtable on Thursday.

Aerial photo shows the view of Quanzhou City, east China's Fujian Province.

Identified by UNESCO as the starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, the city on the coastline of Fujian was a crucial trade hub, particularly in ancient China's Song and Yuan dynasties, dubbed "the largest port in the East".

Nowadays, the city is a powerhouse for private economy and various industries, including porcelain, tea, textiles, apparel and footwear. The city ranks the first in China in terms of porcelain exports, with its porcelain products sold to over 190 countries and regions. Tieguanyin Tea was deemed a globally important agricultural heritage by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. The city also boasts the world's largest modern sports products cluster, with a total output value of over 800 billion yuan.

Quanzhou has been an inclusive city since the ancient times. In Song and Yuan dynasties, the area where foreigners lived accounted for one third of the whole city. The city is also known as the "Museum of World Religions", with Buddhism, Nestorianism, Islam, Manichaeism and other religious cultures live in close proximity. In 2021, UNESCO accepted "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" as a cultural property on its World Heritage List.

Quanzhou has deep ties with France. In 2010, Quanzhou officially formed sister city relationship with Hérault, France, laying a foundation for further exchanges and communications between the two sides. Since the first session of China-France Cultural Forum in 2016, Quanzhou started to hold "Blanc de Chine" international porcelain arts competition every two years.

In 2024, China and France not only celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, but also observe it as the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism. Against such backdrop, Quanzhou and France have seen more exchanges. Last month, Quanzhou's traditional costumes were shown at the 2024 China-France Fashion Week.

Cai invited global friends to visit Quanzhou and experience the unique charm of the World Heritage City during his speech, hoping that through the forum, more exchanges and cooperation at deeper levels and in wider fields will be achieved in the future.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343138.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557954/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-quanzhou-shines-at-6th-china-france-cultural-forum-302305836.html

