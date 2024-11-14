Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 15:42 Uhr
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

14 November 2024

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company") have declared that a dividend of 0.5 pence per share will be paid, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ended 31 October 2024 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date 21 November 2024

Record Date 22 November 2024

Payment Date 6 December 2024

Dividend per Share 0.50 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson


