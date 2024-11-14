NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Thursday announced results from additional analyses of the Phase 2 DAHLIAS study, evaluating the effects of Nipocalimab in participants with primary Sjogren's disease, a chronic autoimmune disease.The data showed improvement in key measures of disease activity, and IgG reduction by over 77 percent following treatment.The study achieved the primary endpoint with patients showing improvement in the ClinESSDAIa score at 24 weeks.Additionally, key secondary endpoints were met, indicating reduced disease activity both systemically and across multiple organ systems, as well as improvements in physician assessments and composite SjD assessment tools, the company stated.Currently, JNJ's stock is trading at $151.21, down 1.34 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX