Cisco Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Company of the Year Award for Transforming IoT Connectivity with Its Comprehensive IoT Control Center and Mobility Services Platform

Cisco is leading the IoT revolution with its sophisticated cloud-driven automation, providing enterprises with the seamless management of billions of connected devices across industries, including manufacturing, mining, healthcare, automotive, and utilities.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Mobile IoT Platforms industry and based on its findings, recognized Cisco with the 2024 Global Company of the Year Award. Cisco is a world-leading networking and telecommunications hardware, software, and technology provider that excels in developing and deploying advanced IoT and mobility solutions.

Cisco's groundbreaking IoT Control Center and Mobility Services Platform help businesses manage and connect IoT devices and networks. Together they simplify the integration, management, and security of IoT networks, providing scalable solutions that address the increasing demand for connected devices. Cisco's IoT Control Center enables seamless device connectivity, provisioning, and management at scale, helping businesses streamline operations and improve efficiency. The platform is also highly automated, has thousands of rules for various IoT use cases, and integrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to optimize performance.

The company's trendsetting approach to IoT connectivity management is further enhanced by its collaboration with communication service providers. This collaboration accelerates the deployment of IoT devices and offers secure connectivity across public and private networks, positioning Cisco as a global leader in IoT and ensuring sustained growth and a superior customer experience.

"The Cisco IoT Control Center and Mobility Services Platform demonstrate Cisco's commitment to addressing unmet needs in the dynamic domain of IoT and wireless connectivity," said Renato Pasquini, Research Vice President at Frost & Sullivan.

By continuing to innovate and expand its IoT and 5G offerings, Cisco provides services providers and enterprises with the tools to meet the growing demand for secure, scalable, and cost-effective IoT solutions, ensuring they remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The Cisco Mobility Services Platform, which includes its public and private 5G offerings, accelerates the deployment of secure, high-bandwidth, and low-latency services. Additionally, Cisco's innovative mass-scale IoT solutions and integration of AI- and ML-based cost optimization and anomaly detection tools clearly demonstrate the company's forward-thinking approach to IoT management. Cisco's multiple licensing tiers provide consumption model options while addressing nearly all conceivable IoT use cases.

Moreover, Cisco's influence in the IoT sector extends to more than 60 telecom operators globally, including giants like AT&T and Telstra. These partnerships, coupled with Cisco's commitment to improving the customer experience, solidify its position as the Global Company of the Year and set the company apart as one of the most promising businesses in the mobile IoT platforms industry.

"Cisco's managed IoT devices grew from 222 million in 2022 to 256 million in 2023, with significant contribution of connected cars, that represented 103 million of the total connections in 2023. In addition to connected cars, Cisco has a strong presence in applications such as smart meters, fleet management telematics, security and automation and retail point of sale (PoS), which helps propel sustained growth and creates a strong leadership position," noted Pasquini. More than 50 percent of this device base is served by a Cisco-hosted core network integrated with IoT Control Center, enabling Cisco to rapidly deliver innovations, especially for sophisticated use cases like connected cars.

"Being named Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Company of the Year in the Mobile IoT Industry is a tremendous honor," said Masum Mir, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Cisco Networking's Provider Mobility business. "Cisco IoT Control Center supercharges our Mobility Services Platform, delivering unparalleled management and control over IoT devices across diverse mobile networks. This streamlines operations and empowers businesses to scale their connected services with ease."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

