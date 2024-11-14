Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAH7 | ISIN: US7501021056 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.11.24
17:14 Uhr
2,860 US-Dollar
-0,165
-5,45 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2024 17:10 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Delivers One of the Largest Third-Party Epic Cloud Deployments for AdventHealth, Covering 53 Hospitals across Nine States

Finanznachrichten News

Robust design and migration demonstrate Rackspace's Epic subject matter expertise, private cloud leadership, and innovation

SAN ANTONIO, Tx., Nov. 14, 2024 (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology services company, today announced the deployment of an Epic Electronic Health Record (EHR) system for AdventHealth on Rackspace's Healthcare Cloud platform. This implementation is one of the largest Epic deployments for a US health system, scaling to over 38,000 concurrent users. Rackspace Technology is fully hosting and managing the Epic environment as well as nine other strategic applications in the AdventHealth IT portfolio.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful implementation and migration of our Electronic Health Record (EHR) system to Rackspace. This seamless transition underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care. With Rackspace's robust infrastructure and world-class managed services, we are not only ensuring the reliability and performance of our EHR system, we are also significantly strengthening our disaster recovery capabilities. This partnership allows us to provide seamless high-quality care to our patients, even in the face of unforeseen challenges." said Herb Keller, Senior Vice President, Applications and Technology, AdventHealth.

AdventHealth is one of the largest US Health Systems, trusting Rackspace to support their most important clinical applications. AdventHealth's engagement with Rackspace includes Service-Level Agreement (SLA) backed managed services, a predictable cost model, expandability for growth, and cloud adjacency for third-party applications. With the addition of AdventHealth EHR into Rackspace's Healthcare Cloud, Rackspace is now the largest third-party Epic hosting provider in the world.

"The move to our Rackspace-hosted Epic EHR went smoothly and quickly (under 2-hour cutover), allowing our leadership to focus on preparing for Hurricane Milton," said Phillip Arthur, VP & Chief Technical Architect for AdventHealth. "We've also experienced notable performance improvements since going live, based on user feedback and all of our operational metrics."

"We are excited to partner with AdventHealth, an impressive network of 53 hospitals spanning nine states and serving over 8 million patients each year," said Brian Lillie, President of Private Cloud at Rackspace Technology. "Healthcare is a major growth area for Rackspace, and the AdventHealth Epic migration showcases our expertise in managing mission-critical healthcare applications and providing exceptional managed services to healthcare communities that are tailored to meet unique and scaled needs."

"We're honored and excited to support AdventHealth's EHR, the largest Epic instance in the cloud, powered by Rackspace's private cloud," said PV SubbaRao, Sr. Vice President, Global Healthcare and Life Sciences.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.