Donnerstag, 14.11.2024

PR Newswire
14.11.2024 17:18 Uhr
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )

(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME

NAV

ISIN

NAV DATE

Twenty Four Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

83.48

GG00BJVDZ946

13th November 2024

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date: 14th November 2024


