Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7ZY | ISIN: INE467B01029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BSE SENSEX
1-Jahres-Chart
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 17:26 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS goIT Challenges at TCS-Sponsored Marathons Encourage Students To Develop Apps Focused on Gender Equality in Sports

Finanznachrichten News

TCS goIT Student Challenges at TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon and TCS New York City Marathon offer K-12 students opportunity to support U.N. Sustainable Development Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / The 2024 goIT Student Challenges at the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon and the TCS New York City Marathon encouraged students to design concepts for apps that address gender equality and universal availability of sports opportunities. On the Friday before each marathon, teams of K-12 students presented their digital innovations and business plans, demonstrating how their ideas would create new pathways for all student athletes.

At the goIT Student Challenge in Toronto, five 6th grade students from McMurrich Junior Public School won with their app pitch "Proud Sports," supporting rights, access and equality for all athletes. Along with three other teams, Marley, George, Elena, Paris and Yishai pitched their ideas to judges from the University of Toronto, the Toronto District School Board, TCS, and members of the Toronto business community. They were selected as the competition's top innovators among almost 90 student entrants.

In New York City, a team of 7th and 8th grade students from John Adams Middle School in Edison, New Jersey, won the challenge with their pitch for "Equitiger." They presented an app designed to match youth athletes with sports teams that align with their individual talents and interests. Their innovation was one of seven featured at the event judged by TCS Team Teachers ambassador and member of the Brooks Running Team, Susanna Sullivan, and Kelly Perez, head of Diversity, Equity and Social Responsibility for New York Road Runners, along with special guests from TCS' global Sports Sponsorship team and Tata International, Ltd.

The events, and the global goIT Monthly Challenge for November, sought to engage youth in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of Gender Equality.

To learn more about goIT, visit https://tcsempowers.tcsapps.com/amer/goIT. To learn more about TCS' marathon sponsorships in North America, visit https://www.tcs.com/who-we-are/sports-sponsorships/running.

About TCS goIT Digital Innovation and Career Readiness Program

TCS' Go Innovate Together program (goIT) is TCS' flagship STEM education program. Focusing on digital innovation and career readiness, goIT engages students from diverse backgrounds with Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) subjects and computer science, design thinking and digital innovation. The program offers an industry-developed, customizable curriculum that teaches students the 21st century skills necessary for a career in technology. Lessons cover topics including design thinking, rapid prototyping, artificial intelligence, machine learning and more.

Since the launch of the goIT Monthly Challenge in 2020, thousands of students across the globe have used key principles from goIT to design tech-based solutions and submit pitch videos based on a Monthly Challenge theme. Each month, TCS co-hosts the event with a Sustainable Development Goal ambassador, globally minded nonprofit or a TCS client. The Challenge has engaged a growing number of teachers and students every month, exploring topics ranging from gender equality and systemic racism to protecting life under water.

Visit the goIT Monthly Challenge competition website to learn how to enter - or get your students involved - with this or upcoming challenges: https://on.tcs.com/goIT-ENG.

About Tata Consultancy Services(TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 56 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 612,700 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tata-consultancy-services-tcs
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.