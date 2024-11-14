Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares



BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

14 November 2024

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

Date of purchase:

14 November 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

143,513

Lowest price per share (pence)

372.00

Highest price per share (pence)

373.50

Trading venue

London

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

143,513

Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence):

372.7618

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

345,458,506 Sterling Shares

29,693,803 Sterling Shares

27,857,370 Dollar Shares

Nil Dollar Shares

From 14 November 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 529,357,778.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001


