Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
14.11.24
14:30 Uhr
7,350 Euro
+0,100
+1,38 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2507,40019:03
7,3007,35018:48
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 18:18 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

14 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 600.888p. The highest price paid per share was 603.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 593.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,937,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,794,311. Rightmove holds 11,322,680 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

108

603.400

16:13:15

776

603.400

16:13:15

588

603.400

16:13:15

231

603.200

16:12:48

872

603.200

16:10:45

139

603.200

16:10:45

88

603.400

16:08:16

1049

603.400

16:08:16

1

603.400

16:08:16

1189

603.600

16:08:03

1103

603.000

16:04:36

973

603.000

16:02:45

217

603.200

16:02:41

810

603.200

16:02:41

26

603.000

16:02:41

1013

603.000

15:59:31

1097

603.000

15:58:42

1025

603.000

15:56:20

1114

603.200

15:54:45

973

603.200

15:52:45

52

603.200

15:52:45

535

603.000

15:51:05

493

603.000

15:51:05

1256

603.000

15:51:05

979

602.400

15:46:51

1118

602.400

15:41:46

1052

603.000

15:40:02

349

603.000

15:36:59

349

603.000

15:36:59

430

603.000

15:36:59

1092

602.800

15:32:44

938

602.800

15:31:25

462

603.000

15:31:25

503

603.000

15:31:25

965

603.000

15:30:19

1011

602.400

15:18:44

995

603.000

15:17:23

977

603.400

15:14:02

116

603.400

15:14:02

1062

603.200

15:12:26

181

602.800

15:09:40

761

602.800

15:09:40

71

602.800

15:09:40

400

602.800

15:09:40

603

602.800

15:08:59

840

602.000

15:03:51

362

602.000

15:03:51

994

602.200

15:03:23

879

602.400

14:56:26

207

602.400

14:56:26

1069

602.600

14:52:09

292

602.400

14:50:55

755

602.400

14:50:55

1027

601.600

14:47:25

92

601.600

14:47:25

45

601.800

14:46:38

936

601.800

14:46:38

1093

601.000

14:40:34

9

601.000

14:40:34

789

601.000

14:39:21

317

601.000

14:39:00

362

601.800

14:36:50

625

601.800

14:36:50

965

602.200

14:35:57

238

602.200

14:33:31

727

602.200

14:33:31

1106

602.200

14:31:23

1142

602.200

14:29:01

989

601.400

14:24:57

486

602.000

14:22:40

486

602.000

14:22:40

136

602.000

14:22:40

33

602.200

14:21:53

909

602.200

14:21:53

131

601.600

14:10:02

982

601.600

14:10:02

978

602.000

14:00:50

133

602.000

14:00:50

1010

601.800

13:59:29

1039

602.000

13:55:45

353

601.400

13:43:33

709

601.400

13:43:33

1132

601.600

13:43:31

1116

601.600

13:43:31

1140

601.400

13:36:11

1008

601.400

13:34:07

15

601.400

13:34:07

1088

601.600

13:33:05

1029

602.000

13:30:03

270

602.000

13:23:37

687

602.000

13:22:08

901

602.200

13:12:09

152

602.200

13:12:09

1087

602.200

13:09:47

304

601.400

13:03:15

663

601.400

13:03:15

1093

601.400

13:03:15

932

600.800

12:42:36

235

601.400

12:37:41

788

601.400

12:37:41

574

602.000

12:35:50

400

602.000

12:35:50

1001

601.200

12:23:45

972

601.600

12:21:13

1103

601.200

12:10:55

1099

601.600

12:09:10

412

601.800

12:04:53

1094

601.400

11:45:46

395

601.000

11:43:06

666

601.000

11:43:06

1034

601.400

11:30:15

1049

602.200

11:21:33

985

602.200

11:17:02

417

601.000

11:06:49

663

601.000

11:06:49

1066

600.800

11:00:57

1046

600.000

10:42:04

1052

599.400

10:37:19

924

599.400

10:17:18

1093

599.600

10:17:16

973

598.600

10:13:09

388

599.000

10:06:42

708

599.000

10:06:42

377

599.200

09:56:55

654

599.200

09:56:55

1015

599.200

09:52:25

1007

599.600

09:51:25

882

598.600

09:34:27

187

598.600

09:34:27

778

599.600

09:23:35

307

599.600

09:23:35

49

599.600

09:23:35

1048

600.000

09:23:34

356

599.200

09:13:25

646

599.200

09:13:25

1074

599.800

09:12:47

380

599.400

09:05:44

712

599.400

09:05:44

962

598.200

08:55:11

941

597.600

08:54:10

995

597.400

08:53:18

150

596.200

08:47:43

150

596.200

08:47:43

608

596.200

08:47:43

110

596.200

08:46:44

1094

595.400

08:41:14

1088

595.000

08:38:44

629

593.600

08:33:55

306

593.600

08:33:55

1098

593.600

08:31:07

917

593.200

08:22:04

132

593.400

08:22:03

1127

595.000

08:18:25

1069

595.400

08:17:30

1018

595.600

08:17:20

977

593.000

08:00:20

1016

594.200

08:00:13


© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.