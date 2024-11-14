Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14
14 November 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 600.888p. The highest price paid per share was 603.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 593.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,937,089 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 786,794,311. Rightmove holds 11,322,680 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
108
603.400
16:13:15
776
603.400
16:13:15
588
603.400
16:13:15
231
603.200
16:12:48
872
603.200
16:10:45
139
603.200
16:10:45
88
603.400
16:08:16
1049
603.400
16:08:16
1
603.400
16:08:16
1189
603.600
16:08:03
1103
603.000
16:04:36
973
603.000
16:02:45
217
603.200
16:02:41
810
603.200
16:02:41
26
603.000
16:02:41
1013
603.000
15:59:31
1097
603.000
15:58:42
1025
603.000
15:56:20
1114
603.200
15:54:45
973
603.200
15:52:45
52
603.200
15:52:45
535
603.000
15:51:05
493
603.000
15:51:05
1256
603.000
15:51:05
979
602.400
15:46:51
1118
602.400
15:41:46
1052
603.000
15:40:02
349
603.000
15:36:59
349
603.000
15:36:59
430
603.000
15:36:59
1092
602.800
15:32:44
938
602.800
15:31:25
462
603.000
15:31:25
503
603.000
15:31:25
965
603.000
15:30:19
1011
602.400
15:18:44
995
603.000
15:17:23
977
603.400
15:14:02
116
603.400
15:14:02
1062
603.200
15:12:26
181
602.800
15:09:40
761
602.800
15:09:40
71
602.800
15:09:40
400
602.800
15:09:40
603
602.800
15:08:59
840
602.000
15:03:51
362
602.000
15:03:51
994
602.200
15:03:23
879
602.400
14:56:26
207
602.400
14:56:26
1069
602.600
14:52:09
292
602.400
14:50:55
755
602.400
14:50:55
1027
601.600
14:47:25
92
601.600
14:47:25
45
601.800
14:46:38
936
601.800
14:46:38
1093
601.000
14:40:34
9
601.000
14:40:34
789
601.000
14:39:21
317
601.000
14:39:00
362
601.800
14:36:50
625
601.800
14:36:50
965
602.200
14:35:57
238
602.200
14:33:31
727
602.200
14:33:31
1106
602.200
14:31:23
1142
602.200
14:29:01
989
601.400
14:24:57
486
602.000
14:22:40
486
602.000
14:22:40
136
602.000
14:22:40
33
602.200
14:21:53
909
602.200
14:21:53
131
601.600
14:10:02
982
601.600
14:10:02
978
602.000
14:00:50
133
602.000
14:00:50
1010
601.800
13:59:29
1039
602.000
13:55:45
353
601.400
13:43:33
709
601.400
13:43:33
1132
601.600
13:43:31
1116
601.600
13:43:31
1140
601.400
13:36:11
1008
601.400
13:34:07
15
601.400
13:34:07
1088
601.600
13:33:05
1029
602.000
13:30:03
270
602.000
13:23:37
687
602.000
13:22:08
901
602.200
13:12:09
152
602.200
13:12:09
1087
602.200
13:09:47
304
601.400
13:03:15
663
601.400
13:03:15
1093
601.400
13:03:15
932
600.800
12:42:36
235
601.400
12:37:41
788
601.400
12:37:41
574
602.000
12:35:50
400
602.000
12:35:50
1001
601.200
12:23:45
972
601.600
12:21:13
1103
601.200
12:10:55
1099
601.600
12:09:10
412
601.800
12:04:53
1094
601.400
11:45:46
395
601.000
11:43:06
666
601.000
11:43:06
1034
601.400
11:30:15
1049
602.200
11:21:33
985
602.200
11:17:02
417
601.000
11:06:49
663
601.000
11:06:49
1066
600.800
11:00:57
1046
600.000
10:42:04
1052
599.400
10:37:19
924
599.400
10:17:18
1093
599.600
10:17:16
973
598.600
10:13:09
388
599.000
10:06:42
708
599.000
10:06:42
377
599.200
09:56:55
654
599.200
09:56:55
1015
599.200
09:52:25
1007
599.600
09:51:25
882
598.600
09:34:27
187
598.600
09:34:27
778
599.600
09:23:35
307
599.600
09:23:35
49
599.600
09:23:35
1048
600.000
09:23:34
356
599.200
09:13:25
646
599.200
09:13:25
1074
599.800
09:12:47
380
599.400
09:05:44
712
599.400
09:05:44
962
598.200
08:55:11
941
597.600
08:54:10
995
597.400
08:53:18
150
596.200
08:47:43
150
596.200
08:47:43
608
596.200
08:47:43
110
596.200
08:46:44
1094
595.400
08:41:14
1088
595.000
08:38:44
629
593.600
08:33:55
306
593.600
08:33:55
1098
593.600
08:31:07
917
593.200
08:22:04
132
593.400
08:22:03
1127
595.000
08:18:25
1069
595.400
08:17:30
1018
595.600
08:17:20
977
593.000
08:00:20
1016
594.200
08:00:13